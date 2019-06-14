Learn About Your Genes with Atlas Genetics

Genetics are the blueprint for our body given to us at conception. Over time some of our genes have changed, which is called “genetic mutation.” Some of these are harmful and can lead to disease.

However, certain foods and supplements we eat can turn on good genes and turn off bad genes. Everyone’s predisposition for disease is different and they have different genetic mutations…and Atlas Genetics can help test you to see what your genetics are, find out any weak points you might have, and provide answers on how to shore up those weaknesses

For more details, please visit Atlas Genetics on Facebook.