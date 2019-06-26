Latest Home Trends with Draperies & Interior by Design, Inc.

Draperies & Interiors by Design share the latest in home trends. Here’s more….

We offer custom blinds, drapery, and furniture – all at very competitive pricing. It is very easy to select just anything to cover your windows but we assist you with the RIGHT product for your needs and a product that adds to your overall design aesthetic.

With our vast design expertise and experience we can assist you in making the best selections for your home.

We also carry Bernhardt Furniture – a well known and high quality line – many furniture design offerings with over 500 upholstery fabrics available or you can select from over 100,000 fabrics from our store fabric library.

An owner does all of our custom installations.

We assist our clients with unusual or difficult window designs. Whether it is a blind or an unusual drapery design we always find a solution.

What people should know….check Draperies and Interiors before you buy your next window treatment, blinds or custom furniture. Our quality is priceless and our competitive pricing is surprising.

What problems does our organization solve…unusual or difficult design issues – energy efficiency and motorization needs.

We are the longest standing custom window treatment and home fashions provider here in the Champaign/Urbana area. Our clients have been investing in their homes and communities with us for over 25 years.

Because this is an investment in your home it is important to have the right guidance and knowledge to make the best decision the first time.

We sell you what you want and need not what we want to sell you – so you end up with a home or business that you love and that is uniquely yours.

With quarterly Hunter Douglas rebates, vendor sale promotions, and other store sales we provide you with the best products at the best prices.