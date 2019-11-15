La Paloma Food Truck: Serving Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have La Paloma food truck join us in our back parking lot to share how their food makes customers say, “Wow!”

Here’s more from La Paloma:

Our customers always give us a positive feedback about our Mexican traditional flavor, they say they can’t find the same flavor anywhere. We’ve been asked so many times if we have a restaurant. Our recipe for our Al Pastor meat is an authentic Mexican recipe that we add little chunks of pineapple to complement the flavor. It’s awesome when our customers receive their order and a “WOW” it’s their answer!







We like to help to preserve the environment by not using plastic bags for our orders, instead we use paper bags. Our customers at first didn’t understand why everyone else used them and not us, but when we explained our reasons they totally understand.

We treat our customers as friends, everyone is special! Like our regular customers or a new customers, we treat them friendly and respectfully. Creating loyal customers has been one of our goals. There could be 5 food trucks at the same time on the same corner and we still get our regular customers, that’s even better than just selling food.









We are working on a new wrap for our food truck! Coming up in March we will be closed for 8 days to get it done. We will be running a special for our Tacos and Burritos, so we will post of our Facebook page when that will be so our customers can come and see our new image!