Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Youth Series

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Krannert Center for Performing Arts is committed to fostering a love and appreciation for the arts in every child across Central Illinois. Krannert’s Youth Series performances feature world-class touring artists in music, theatre, and dance, representing a wide range of cultural traditions. Public, private, and homeschool students from pre-K through 12th grade are welcome to enjoy these performances in the middle of their school day!

CiLiving spoke with Co-director of Engagement, Emily Laugesen, about the program and what to expect for the upcoming season.

To learn more, order tickets, and view this season’s show line-up, click HERE.