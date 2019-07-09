Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Summer Concert Series

Krannert Center for the Performing Arts once again joins forces with Fox/Atkins Development, LLC and the University of Illinois to present a free summer concert featuring the Chicago-born, Barcelona-based Alma Afrobeat Ensemble at 7:30pm. This in-demand, eclectically instrumented group serves up an “intensely danceable” mélange of global flavors, influenced by funk, m’balax, and hip-hop and uniquely delivered through a dynamite horn section, dobro, banjo, and pedal steel stylings (Afropop Worldwide). Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for an opening set at 6:30pm by Champaign-Urbana world music favorites Zécca Bom. Additional information about food and drink options and other event amenities will be available soon.

OUTSIDE at the Research Park plays upon a simple concept: great music, all-ages enjoyment, and community wellness partnerships in an open, relaxed environment. The tree-lined, grassy space has hosted thousands of audience members each summer since the inception of OUTSIDE in 2007. The 2019 OUTSIDE concert—a part of the Center’s 50th-anniversary celebration—will continue to demonstrate Krannert Center’s commitment to promoting wellness through the arts and to partnering with other community assets to enhance life in Champaign-Urbana. Community Partners for the 2019 OUTSIDE concert will include Urbana Park District and Champaign Park District.

The performance space and seating area are located just south of the Atkins Building at the corner of First Street and St. Mary’s Road in Champaign. Free parking is available in the lot south of the Caterpillar Building at 1901 South First Street. All performances are free and open to the general public.

Visit KrannertCenter.com or call 217.333.6280 or 800.KCPATIX (527.2849).