Kapital Sound on City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have Blue Rock Record artist, Kapital Sound, jamming on the City Center stage!

Kapital Sound is an eclectic cover band formed in 2007 with a mission to inspire and unite the Springfield community through positive music. KS’s song selection ranges from old school R&B, Soul and Funk to Modern Pop and Country. KS dedicates themselves to performing for people all over, encouraging them to have a great time through good, clean music.

SEP 28

Crows Mill Pub

Saturday, 6:30PM

Springfield, IL

SEP 29

Danenberger Family Vineyards

Sunday, 2:00PM

New Berlin, IL

DEC 20

Curve Inn

Friday, 6:00PM

Springfield, IL

JAN 18

Sliderz Bar & Grill

Saturday, 8:00PM

Decatur, IL