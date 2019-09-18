Kapital Sound on City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re excited to have Blue Rock Record artist, Kapital Sound, jamming on the City Center stage!
Kapital Sound is an eclectic cover band formed in 2007 with a mission to inspire and unite the Springfield community through positive music. KS’s song selection ranges from old school R&B, Soul and Funk to Modern Pop and Country. KS dedicates themselves to performing for people all over, encouraging them to have a great time through good, clean music.
SEP 28
Crows Mill Pub
Saturday, 6:30PM
Springfield, IL
SEP 29
Danenberger Family Vineyards
Sunday, 2:00PM
New Berlin, IL
DEC 20
Curve Inn
Friday, 6:00PM
Springfield, IL
JAN 18
Sliderz Bar & Grill
Saturday, 8:00PM
Decatur, IL