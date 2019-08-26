Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Emma Reinbold, owner of the Just BEE Açaí food trailer, is sharing her açaí bowls, encouraging wholesome eating (açaí berry, superfoods, avoiding processed foods, etc.) and the importance of joining in partnership with other small entrepreneurs to grow up together as one (supporting local)!

Here’s more from Emma:

What people find interesting: the uniqueness of our menu offerings, our story of how we got here being so “young and new” to the business world, the restoration of our 1963 Shasta camper into a food truck

“What is açaí and how the heck do you even say it???” This is our most common question hands down! Açaí (pronounced ah-sigh-ee) is a berry that only grows in Brazil along the Amazon that is considered a “superfood” for many reasons ~ loaded with healthy omega fats, fiber, antioxidants and endless vitamins that are going to give you instant energy and lifelong health. We take this frozen berry and layer it with more nutrient-dense toppings including homemade granola (baked fresh multiple times a week), fresh fruit, superfoods and drizzles (locally sourced honey, nut butters, coconut oil, etc.) to offer the community a healthy meal option that is quick to grab on-the-go. All of our products are also dairy and gluten free, and can be catered to a vegan diet as well.

Aside from Caffé Bené on campus who offers one single açaí bowl (not authentic to Brazil at all ~ use powered sugar, rice krispy and frosted flakes cereal for the granola, you get the point) during limited hours throughout the week, we are the ONLY business in Central Illinois who serves these creations. Our goal is to keep them as authentic and traditional to Brazil, sourcing our berries from a fair-trade plant down there, adding absolutely nothing to it once we receive it, and then keeping the toppings as fresh and natural as possible (homemade granola, locally sourced honey, fresh ground nut butters, everything else is a single-ingredient topping that hasn’t been processed at all). Each bowl is made-to-order right in front of the customer so that they can see what goes into it, an experience that isn’t common when eating out that truly brings a piece of mind to people when they place an order.

We just launched at the beginning of August, so the events are rolling in like wildfire! We plan to operate daily Tuesday through Saturdays on the streets of CU and Campustown, along with doing special events including multiple local farmers’ markets, music festivals, etc. We are also open to private events such as receptions, bridal showers, parties and more!

Be sure to follow Emma and Just Bee Açaí on Instagram and Facebook!