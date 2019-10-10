“Judy” and “Gemini Man” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A big screen biography and a sci-fi thriller are on area screens this week. Here to tell us about Judy and Gemini Man is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Gemini Man

An over-the-hill hitman (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself. The visual effects on display are a wonder to behold as the de-aging process used on Smith, as well as the high frame rate used by director Ang Lee to produce an ultra-clear image, are astounding. Unfortunately, the script is thin and predictable, a rote exercise in comparison to the cutting-edge effects on display. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 117 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. Starts Friday.

Judy

This biopic looks at the last year of the legendary singer Judy Garland’s (Renee Zellweger) life as she arrives in London for a series of sold out concerts. Zellweger reminds us what an effective multi-talented performer she is as she gives an exceptional performance, showing Garland in all her glory as well as despair. One of the better and more engaging biopics in recent years. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 118 minutes. SAV.