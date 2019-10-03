“Joker” and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” hit theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A new take on a classic pop culture villain and a documentary about a pop music icon start on area screens this weekend. Here to get us up to speed is film critic, Chuck Koplinski.

Joker

Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) brings the DC Comics villain’s origin to the big screen as a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society. At times brilliant, at others frustrating, this is an ambitious, timely film that threatens to shoot itself in the foot from the first frame. Though overlong, Phoenix keeps us mesmerized throughout, eliciting sympathy for Fleck, a man who never stands a chance in an uncaring world. Not a call for violence, but rather a plea for help regarding mental health care. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 121 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. Starts Friday.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

With one of the most memorably stunning voices that has ever hit the airwaves, Linda Ronstadt burst onto the 1960’s folk rock music scene in her early twenties. This reverent documentary is not only a solid summation of the singer’s career but a reminder of what a trailblazing, eclectic artist she was. Extensive archival footage and current interviews with her contemporaries help put her place in pop music history in proper focus. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 95 minutes. ART. Starts Friday.