Iroquois West FFA members drive tractors to school for charity

Gilman, Ill. (WCIA)

It wasn’t a typical morning at Iroquois West High School for five FFA members.

That’s because these students decided to ditch their cars and drive their tractors to school! The Iroquois West FFA chapter organized the fundraiser as way to raise money for charities of the students’ choice. In total they raised around $500 for local and international non-profits as well as The Garage, a local community center.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, caught up with the students as they made their way to school and stopped to chat about what FFA means to them.