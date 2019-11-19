Iris & Ivy Offering Unique Fashion in Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)
Betty Salisbury, Owner of Iris & Ivy, shows us her fun boutique in central Illinois.
Here’s more from Betty:
I always have the latest trends in fashion. My store is full of unique fashion with a touch of funky and fun colors! I shop all over the world to bring a unique look to Springfield.
I have a degree in arts so I also design my own florals and have them all over the store for purchase as well
I help people find the best look that fits them!
Questions asked : “When are you going to the market next?
“Does this look good on me?”
People should know that when you buy something from my Boutique -you won’t have a twin out there wearing the same thing!
Not a high pressure buying.
Come Shop til You Drop for the Holiday Fashion Sale!
Spend $200 and receive $50 gift card on next purchase.
Iris & Ivy
217-525-4997
926 South 7th St B
Springfield, IL 62703