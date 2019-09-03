iRead & iCount to lay foundation for Kindergarten Students

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Literacy and math skills are a problem for some of our young students in the community and many cannot pass the state tests administered in third grade.

Studies show that these students will have a hard time to catch up, and may continue to fall behind, as they progress through the grades.

With additional supports, these students will be more likely to succeed in learning and go on to make a sustainable wage as adults to support themselves and their families and also will be more likely to be a productive contributor to our local economy.

According to Champaign Unit 4 2018 PARCC Data:

Only 32% of 3rd grade students can meet or exceed in reading on the state test

Only 39% of 3rd grade students can meet or exceed in math on the state test

We can do better.

We have the capability to help the future generation of the workforce to succeed by laying the foundation for reading and math education for our kindergarten students now.

Applications Must be Received By:

iRead Kindergarten: September 5, 2019

iCount Kindergarten: September 20, 2019

Sign up for Your Volunteer School/Day/Time Online

All cleared and accepted volunteers will receive an email with details about participating, including the link to the online sign-up web page. Volunteers will then go online to select a specific school, day, and time that is the same for each week during the program. The Volunteer Coordinators will then match volunteers with classrooms for a more consistent learning experience for the students.

Attend the Mandatory Training Session

All volunteers will need to sign up for the mandatory training sessions when they are signing up for their volunteer times at the schools. Separate training session sign-up options will be on the same sign-up page that lists the four school options.

Training sessions will be conducted by Champaign Unit 4 specialists and will teach volunteers about the tool kits and different educational activities to be used when you are with your students. Training sessions will be held at the Unit 4 Administrative Offices, 502 W. Windsor Road, Champaign, IL 61820.

Attend School Orientation Sessions

Volunteers are required to attend a school-specific orientation at the school they have selected.

