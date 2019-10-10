Inside Chick-fil-A’s ‘First 100’ camp out

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Chick-fil-A located at 2301 N Prospect Ave is officially open for business! To celebrate the opening of a new location, Chick-fil-A hosts a ‘First 100’ campout, where 100 locals are given the opportunity to win free chick-fil-A for a year as long as they spend the night on the property.

Last night, 266 people registered for the chance to win. From there, restaurant officials used a lottery system to narrow those registered down to 100 winners plus 10 alternates. If selected as a ‘First 100’ recipient, participants had to camp out in the restaurant parking lot. At 6 AM they were let inside and awarded a gift card loaded with 52 pre-paid chicken sandwich meals.

Storyteller Erin Valle caught up the super fans who camped out all night plus chatted with owner, Bob Williamson, about his excitement for opening day.