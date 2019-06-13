Improve Indoor Air Quality with Mattex

Summer brings with it allergies and pollen and extra dust in and around our homes. People, especially ones with a history of asthma, can easily get better control of smoke, dust, and allergens with an indoor air quality media filter. These can help remove dust mite debris along with the smallest allergens that can trigger asthma and other allergic reactions. Comfort does not only come with an efficient heating and cooling system but also with clean, allergen-free air to breathe in.
For more information, visit Mattex online.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest