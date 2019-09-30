Importance of the role of a fiduciary with Wall Street Financial Group

Wall Street Financial Group

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Chief Retirement Strategist and Founder of Wall Street Financial Group, Zach Gray, joins us with details on the role of a fiduciary.

Fiduciary-
A fiduciary is a person who holds a legal or ethical relationship of trust with one or more other parties.

The highest legal duty of one party to another, being a fiduciary requires being bound ethically to act in the other’s best interests. A fiduciary might be responsible for general well-being, but often the task involves finances—managing the assets of another person, or of a group of people, for example.

