Importance of the role of a fiduciary with Wall Street Financial Group

Chief Retirement Strategist and Founder of Wall Street Financial Group, Zach Gray, joins us with details on the role of a fiduciary.

Fiduciary-

A fiduciary is a person who holds a legal or ethical relationship of trust with one or more other parties.

The highest legal duty of one party to another, being a fiduciary requires being bound ethically to act in the other’s best interests. A fiduciary might be responsible for general well-being, but often the task involves finances—managing the assets of another person, or of a group of people, for example.