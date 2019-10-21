Illinois State University shares tips on the college application process

Normal, Ill. (WCIA)

How many colleges should your student apply? What does the application process look like? And what are colleges looking for in their applicants? We break it all down today with help from Jeff Mavros, Director of Admissions, at Illinois State University.

  • Great college town
  • Friendly and compact campus community
  • Standout academic programs ranging from education to cybersecurity—with individualized attention and small class sizes
  • Unique student life opportunities like esports and Gamma Phi Circus

Preferred filing period ends on November 15.

