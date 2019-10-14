1  of  2
Breaking News
More swastikas found on campus 2 more swastikas found on campus

Illinois State University shares importance of campus visits when starting your college search

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
isu illinois state university_1557762852138.JPG.jpg

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re visiting with Jeff Mavros, Director of Admissions at Illinois State University, discussing the importance of campus visits when families are beginning the college search.

  • Here’s more from ISU:We talk about what to look for when you’re visiting a college, when to visit
  • We walk around campus itself, showing pieces of what a student would experience on a campus tour
  • Great college town
  • Friendly and compact campus community
  • Standout academic programs ranging from education to cybersecurity—with individualized attention and small class sizes
  • Unique student life opportunities like esports and Gamma Phi Circus

Open Houses: October 14, and November 11

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER