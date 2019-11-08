Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Ryan Gruenenfelder, Director of Advocacy and Outreach, shares more about his role with AARP and how the new Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program is benefiting Illinoisans.

I lead AARP’s state and federal government affairs and advocacy work as well as our downstate community outreach and education work on subjects such as Rx drug prices, care giving, elder abuse, home and community based services, utilities, consumer protections, Social Security, livable communities, etc.

I will be on the show to discuss the Illinois Secure Choice Savings Program. I have been deeply involved in creating this program. I helped write the legislation, advocated for several years until its passage, and was involved helping develop the program.

Illinois was the first state in the nation to pass a program of this sort into law, and we were the second state to implement (to Oregon).

The program launched this year, and during November, over 19,000 Illinois employers will begin joining the program which is the largest expansion.

This means over 1 million Illinoisans will now be able to save for retirement at work when they hadn’t been able to do so previously.

