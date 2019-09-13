Illinois Country shares stories of Illinois’ role in the history of country music

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois Country is a one-hour documentary from Illinois Public Media that tells the story of Illinois’ singular role in the history of country music in the United States. The film traces the progression of the genre from early gathering halls and small-town hoedowns, to The National Barn Dance in Chicago and Farm Aid in Champaign, and on to today’s Illinois-bred Grammy winners.

Enjoy night out with live music, food, friends, and local filmmaking on Friday, September 13 at the Virginia Theater in downtown Champaign.

Join us for this FREE celebration of Illinois Country—WILL-TV’s new documentary following our region’s role in the history and impact of country music.

Starting at 6 pm, we’ll be closing down the street in front of the theater to enjoy live music from Kathy Harden MUSIC + Chrissy Sparks and food trucks, including Burrito King + Sidney Dairy Barn. At 7 pm, we move inside for live music from Marvin Lee, a sneak peek of Ken Burn’s Country Music, a director’s cut of Illinois Country, and more live music from Chris Vallillo (music) to wrap.

There will also be a panel discussion with the filmmaker and individuals featured in the documentary.

Illinois Country was inspired by Ken Burns’ Country Music, which will premiere on WILL-TV that Sunday evening on September 15. So gather your family and friends and come out to celebrate our great state and terrific music.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.