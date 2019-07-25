Hunchback of Notre Dame Takes Center Stage at Myers Dinner Theatre

Located in quaint Hillsboro, Indiana, the Myers Dinner Theatre has been offering theater enthusiasts, families, and bus groups quality entertainment and homemade meals for nearly a quarter of a century! Their season features five Broadway musicals and two plays, carefully selected by Donna Myers and Artistic Director, Jeremy Littlejohn.

In addition to top-caliber entertainment, guests enjoy delicious home-cooked food made with love and high-quality ingredients. Their menus are always tailored to the performance, providing guests with an experience that can’t be beat!

The intimate, 145-seat theater has excellent sight-lines and acoustics to make you feel right at home, or at least like you’re visiting Grandma and Grandpa.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME: NOW THRU AUGUST 4TH

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT: AUGUST 16TH THRU SEPT 8TH

DRIVING MISS DAISY: SEPT 27TH THRU OCT 20TH

A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL: NOVEMBER 8TH THRU DEC 22ND