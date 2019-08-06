How to organize your entire home…before the kids go back to school

Sunday, August 11SUMMER GARDEN CONCERT SERIES: CANDY FOSTER AND THE SHADES OF BLUEJoin us in welcoming back Candy Foster and The Shades of Blue! These talented rhythm and blues musicians have been entertaining crowds together for over 20 years. Front man Candy Foster has been singing and performing for over 50 years, appearing with such blues greats as Etta James, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and many more! Enjoy the gardens and celebrate summer with a concert you won’t want to miss! FREE. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All ages. Mabery Gelvin Botanical Gardens, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 5-7 p.m. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, August 24MUSIC AT MIDDLE FORK: HOT IRON STRING BANDHot Iron String Band is back, performing original songs and classic favorites in their lively modern bluegrass style. Drawing inspiration from Bill Monroe’s driving tempo and Django Reindhart’s gypsy jazz, this band’s unique sound is sure to please your soul. Enjoy one of the many great bands Champaign County has to offer at CCFPD’s largest forest preserve and the first International Dark Sky Park in Illinois! FREE. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All ages. Sugar Creek Shelter, Middle Fork, 5-7 p.m. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.