How to organize your entire home…before the kids go back to school

With back-to-school right around the corner, it’s important to get started on the right foot from an organization standpoint. Becky Rogers from Organize My Clutter says there are some simple tips and tricks for doing so.
Create a functional entry space:
- Install strong hooks for book bags and coats.
- Use a shoe organizer.
- Use baskets to contain hats, gloves, scarves.
Set up a command center:
- Hang a wall calendar visible to everyone.
- Teach your kids to write in extracurricular activities including practices and events, tests, and any big projects that will be due. (Use color coding to distinguish between each child.)
- Hang a clip board for each child with checklists for daily/weekly chores and routines
- Hang wall pockets for important paperwork to be signed or shared.
Set up distraction-free homework zones:
- Designate at least 3 spots to do homework.- studies show kids are more productive when they vary where they do their homework.
- For a mobile solution make custom tri-fold display boards like these from momadvice.com
Create a homework routine and stick to it:
- Right after school
- After 30 min break
- Before dinner
- After dinner
- Right before bedtime
- Prep clothes, book bags, and lunches the night before.
Organize My Clutter has Organizers working in Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, Bloomington, Peoria, everywhere in between and beyond.
