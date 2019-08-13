Hope to Dream program at Ashley Furniture

Breaking News
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ellen Hook, 5th generation furniture owner, and Kenneth Waterbury are here from Ashley Furniture

Ellen’s parents started the stores in Champaign, Bloomington, Peoria and East Peoria. The stores are locally owned and operated even though they’re part of a national chair.

Hope to Dream Program

Mattress program donate to kids in need
Every mattress we sell, we donate $5 and mattress in the four stores

This is a week long initiative.

Buy a mattress Give a mattress above $799
mattress, pillows, sheets

We are working with local non-profits in each community.
To date we have given more than 80,000 mattresses.

