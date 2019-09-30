Honor service members through Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Operation Honor Guard, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises money for veteran service organizations that provide military funerals for fallen veterans.
The organization was started by a funeral director in Danville, Illinois who saw the need to help the honor guards in his hometown replace mismatched and worn uniforms. Members of honor guards often pay to acquire their own uniforms and gear and many even pay their own travel expenses. Operation Honor Guard, nfp’s mission is to outfit every honor guard in the united states.
You can help this organization by contributing to the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on Oct. 2.
The following Central Illinois locations will be accepting donations between 7am or 7pm
- Hall of Fame Plaques and Sign Shop 3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville
- WCIA Back Parking Lot 509 S. Neil St. Champaign
- Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel 414 S. State St. Westville
- Napleton’s Auto Park of Urbana 1111 Napleton Way Urbana
- Family Video 301 E. Champaign Ave. Rantoul
- Family Video 909 Lincoln Ave. Charleston
- Consolidated Communications 121 S. 17th St. Mattoon
- Sav-Mor Pharmacy 104 E. Southline Tuscola
- Big R Store 1200 E. Walnut St. Watseka (Watseka decided to do it again this year)
- Dawson Wikoff North Chapel 4020 Water St. Decatur
- Williamson Airsman Hires Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville
Or to donate online, click HERE.