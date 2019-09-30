Honor service members through Operation Honor Guard’s Day of Giving

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Operation Honor Guard, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises money for veteran service organizations that provide military funerals for fallen veterans.

The organization was started by a funeral director in Danville, Illinois who saw the need to help the honor guards in his hometown replace mismatched and worn uniforms. Members of honor guards often pay to acquire their own uniforms and gear and many even pay their own travel expenses. Operation Honor Guard, nfp’s mission is to outfit every honor guard in the united states.

You can help this organization by contributing to the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on Oct. 2.

The following Central Illinois locations will be accepting donations between 7am or 7pm

Hall of Fame Plaques and Sign Shop 3550 N. Vermilion St. Danville

WCIA Back Parking Lot 509 S. Neil St. Champaign

Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel 414 S. State St. Westville

Napleton’s Auto Park of Urbana 1111 Napleton Way Urbana

Family Video 301 E. Champaign Ave. Rantoul

Family Video 909 Lincoln Ave. Charleston

Consolidated Communications 121 S. 17 th St. Mattoon

St. Mattoon Sav-Mor Pharmacy 104 E. Southline Tuscola

Big R Store 1200 E. Walnut St. Watseka (Watseka decided to do it again this year)

Dawson Wikoff North Chapel 4020 Water St. Decatur

Williamson Airsman Hires Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville

