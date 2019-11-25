Hometown Christmas in Neoga

Neoga, Ill. (WCIA)

Don’t miss this holiday tradition for your entire family! Brought to you by Neoga Partnership for Progress. With the help of our generous donors, we welcome you to enjoy an afternoon of Ice Skating, Horse Carriage Rides, Reindeer Sleigh Rides, Hot Chocolate, Sweet Tea’z, Soups, Kettle corn, Christmas kid activities, Story time, Carolers, Santa, Tree Farm, Photo opportunities and a Lighted Parade to end the day! This community event will be held downtown Neoga along Route 45.

Hometown Christmas Parade Route



The Neoga Partnership For Progress is a 501 c(3) non-profit organization that has a simple — yet important — mission: To maintain what makes Neoga great and do what it can to make it even better!