Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s the perfect time to enjoy a holiday walk to visit Santa’s Workshop and enjoy local crafts… it’s happening in your community, the Holiday Walk at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Cassie Yoder with Green Mill Village has all the details.

Join us Saturday, December 14th, 8am to 12pm with the Holiday Walk at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. The event will include Breakfast with Santa, Santa’s Workshop for kids with cookie decorating & crafts galore to make and take home!

Browse the brilliant display of trees and wreaths that have been donated by area businesses and will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going directly to a non-profit group or organization here in Central Illinois.

Saturday, December 14th • 8 am to Noon

*Breakfast with Santa, $5 per person

*Browse the beautifully decorated items up for auction and make a bid for the Silent Auction *Kids Crafts at Santa’s Workshop *Sugar Cookie Decorating *Meet and Greet with Anna & Elsa