Holiday Open House and Hometown Christmas in Effingham

Joanna Davies and Lori Worman join us with details on how you can Experience Downtown Effingham this holiday season.

Here’s more from the Downtown Effingham Business Group:

Holiday Open House:

Friday night and Saturday, November 1 and 2, downtown Effingham will be holding its annual Holiday Open House. At the 16 participating businesses, shoppers will be given a passport. They’ll receive one stamp per business they visit and once they’ve visited at least 10 businesses, they get entered to win a fantastic downtown gift basket.

Hometown Christmas:

Hometown Christmas on the weekend of November 29 – December 1:

Lunch with Santa at Joe’s Pizza

Snow Ball Drop

Ice Skating

City of Effingham Tree Lighting

5K

Holiday Open Mic

Santa’s Parade

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides

Live Christmas Music

Meet Santa

Family-Friendly Activities (train, crafts,

Festive Food & Drinks

Small Business Saturday Shopping

The name of our group is the Downtown Effingham Business Group and people can find us on social media at Experience Downtown Effingham.

Here’s where people can find us:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/experiencedowntowneffingham/

Instagram: @experiencedowntowneffingham