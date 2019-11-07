Holiday Happenings with Visit Champaign County

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s hard to believe that we’re talking about holiday events, but now that Halloween has passed, and that we’ve had our first snow of the season, it’s time to get ready.

While not specifically a holiday event, this weekend’s Craft League of Champaign-Urbana Art Fair is an excellent spot to pick up unique gifts. For the first time, it will be held at the Savoy Recreation Center this Saturday and Sunday and will feature dozens of local artists selling jewelry, photography, ceramics, paintings and much more.

Craft League of Champaign-Urbana Art Fair

A few unique events to get you outdoors this time of year: Aikman Wildlife Adventures in Arcola welcomes you to their Pathways of Light as you stroll through the park with Christmas lights for free, each Friday & Saturday evening starting November 15-December 21. Starting in mid-December, Allerton will host the Kirby Winter Wellness Walk every Saturday evening with an enchanting stroll through the gardens as they are illuminated for the holidays.

Along the lines of holiday shopping, there’s several shows coming up including the massive Gifford State Bank Country Christmas Craft Show that happens the weekend before Thanksgiving with well over 100 vendors. we’re excited that Riggs Beer Company will launch their inaugural German Christmas Market this season. Starting the Friday after Thanksgiving, Rigg’s will have vendors for shopping and for food around the beer garden throughout every weekend through December 20.

Of course, the Junior League’s Festival of Trees is also the weekend before Thanksgiving so you can be inspired on decorating your own tree while raising funds for various community organizations.

Also on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Monticello will host their popular “Reds of Christmas” walk in their historic square. Tickets are available and they sell fast so don’t miss out!

Allerton Park Winter Walks



At the end of the month, Downtown Champaign will host the annual Parade of Lights on November 30. Before the event, the Champaign Center Partnership will host their first local holiday market at the Sodo Theatre from 10-5. Kids can get their pictures with Santa at Big Grove Tavern, find Frosty on a Scavenger Hunt beginning at Jane Addams Book Shop or check out entertainment at various locations downtown. The parade kicks off at 6pm, so be sure to have a spot picked out to catch Santa as he heads to One Main Plaza to light the tree.

Downtown Champaign will host the annual Parade of Lights on November 30.

Of course, there are dozens more holiday events going on, so stay tuned to our calendar for more ideas! Visit their website HERE.