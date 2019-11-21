Holiday Festival at Sarah Bush Lincoln

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center begins the holiday season in November with their 21st annual Holiday Festival!

Browse the retail area, employee tree & wreath room and Packages with Pizzazz area to find the perfect gift for those on your list. Enjoy more than 30 beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and specialty items that transform the Lumpkin Family Center for Health Education into a holiday wonderland.

Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival 2019

After everyone has enjoyed the festivities, the items are auctioned and sold at a Gala Event.







In addition, a Memory Star Tree adorns the center of the room and honors those who have received hospice care. Ornaments are engraved with names in memory of a loved one. Proceeds from the Memory Star Tree support Lincolnland Hospice programs.

Mark your calendars now to attend the Holiday Festival’s Friends Night Out on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Holiday Festival will be open to the public on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 am – 8 pm & Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9 am to 1 pm, concluding that evening with the Gala Live Auction & Dinner from 6 to 9 pm.