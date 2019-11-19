Holiday Activities Planned with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Sprinkle joins us to share what’s happening with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.

TO GRANDMOTHER’S HOUSE WE GO!

Saturday, December 7
Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 2-5 p.m.
Join us for a favorite annual program and see the museum decorated for the holidays! Visitors can make, wrap, and take home presents and decorations for their families and friends, including popcorn garland, chromolithograph ornaments, and more! We will also feature period-authentic carolers performing songs from the nineteenth century! FREE. All ages. Register at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

HOMER FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Salt Fork Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m on Saturday, December 14.
There’s no place like Homer for the holidays! Join us at Homer Lake for our natural approach to creating unique holiday gifts. Stations will be set up for children to make and take home presents and decorations for their families and friends. We’ll also create treats to hang from trees as our gift to the wildlife. Come and go at your convenience during program hours. All ages. FREE. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Don't Miss