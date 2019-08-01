“Hobbs & Shaw” and “American Woman” on area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A surprising action film and one of the year’s best movies are on area screens this weekend. Here to tell us about “Hobbs & Shaw” and “American Woman” are film critics, Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

American Woman (Starts Friday)

Sienna Miller gives the performance of her career as Debra, a blue-collar woman who’s forced to reevaluate her life when her daughter goes missing and she’s forced to raise her grandson. Director Jack Scott and writer Brad Ingelsby create a genuine portrait of modern America and the struggles those on the margin must deal with, while avoiding the pitfalls of resorting to convenient circumstances or coincidence where the plot is concerned. A true sleeper and one of the best films of the year. 4 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. ART.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Starts Friday)

Lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) threatens the future of humanity. Far more fun than you might expect, the two leads’ chemistry is sharp, the action is ridiculous but fun and Elba is a worthy villain. Better than any of the “Fast & Furious” films as this movie knows not to take itself too seriously. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 135 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, HAR, SAV.

Be sure to check out Chuck and Pam’s website and give their Facebook page a like.

Congrats to the winners of the posters and pins of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

John Parks & David Laker