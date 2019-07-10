Historic Farm Days back in Penfield

Penfield, Ill. (WCIA) –

Historic Farm Days are back this weekend in Penfield, IL! See hundreds of antique tractors, a working blacksmith shop, and an old schoolhouse-turned-museum featuring a wide variety of historical farm items…including two on loan from the Smithsonian.

Where:

309 Busey St.

Penfield, IL

When:

July 11-14, 2019

7:00am – 6:00pm

$10.00 per Person

$25.00 Multi-Day Pass

Children 10 & Younger Free

$20.00 Golf Cart/Gator Registration Fee