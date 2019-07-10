Historic Farm Days back in Penfield

Penfield, Ill. (WCIA) –

Historic Farm Days are back this weekend in Penfield, IL! See hundreds of antique tractors, a working blacksmith shop, and an old schoolhouse-turned-museum featuring a wide variety of historical farm items…including two on loan from the Smithsonian.

Where:

309 Busey St.
Penfield, IL

When:
July 11-14, 2019
7:00am – 6:00pm
$10.00 per Person
$25.00 Multi-Day Pass
Children 10 & Younger Free
$20.00 Golf Cart/Gator Registration Fee

