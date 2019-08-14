Heroes Day + Touch-a-Truck Experience in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Andria Baszis, Firefighter & Event Organizer, shares more about this year’s Heroes Day + Touch-a-Truck Experience.

Event location: 909 Green Mill Rd. Arcola, IL

CALLING ALL HEROES!

It’s all about community! Come join us for hands-on experience local Heroes, their transportation and gear on

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 5pm-9pm at Green Mill Village, Arcola.



Free Admission & Free Parking!

Heroes Day + Touch-a-Truck Experience honors our everyday heroes: Sheriffs, Police, Fire, EMS, 911 Dispatchers, Veterans, Military, and more!

5PM EVENT OPENS

-Sprinklers/Face Paint/ Balloon Artist/Touch-A-Truck/Bouncy House/Live Music/

5:30PM K-9 Demonstrations

6PM Protecting k-9 Heroes Award

5:30PM K-9 Demonstrations

7PM Heroes VS Super Kids Water Balloon Fight

8:30PM Honor Ceremony Begins/ Bag Pipes/ Parade of Emergency Vehicles

9PM Event Ends

The festival will have great food, free entertainment and feature a Lighted Parade with all of the emergency vehicles!

Come out and meet your neighbors and friends, have fun and celebrate our great community!

Learn more HERE.