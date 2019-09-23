Heating and Cooling Services with Reliable Mechanical

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jessica Jasper, Director of Operations at Reliable Mechanical, and Doug Steepleton, Superintendent, joins us on ciLiving.



Here’s more from Reliable Mechanical:

In regard to your residential heating and cooling needs no other mechanical contractor has the range of expertise shared by the members of the Reliable Mechanical team. Together with our heating and cooling services, Reliable Mechanical’s comprehensive ventilation services and plumbing solutions give you a single office to call for every conceivable residential need, be it a problem with circulation inside your home, an obstruction within your home’s duct work, or a leaky faucet.

• Traditional air conditioning units

• Traditional furnaces

• Hot-water heaters

• Boilers

• Radiant heating systems

• Ventilation services

• Plumbing diagnosis & solutions

• Duct and air flow design and troubleshooting

• Whole house air-cleaning systems

• System design and consulting services

• Environmentally-conscious green technologies

• Sump pump and back up sump pump systems

• Backflow systems and certifications

We can handle all of their plumbing and Hvac needs with a “Whatever it takes” approach.

Most common questions in residential are about air stratification or temperature differences between areas of a home or business. Simpy running the fan in a continuous state can help alleviate the issue or replacing their current inefficient unit with a more high efficiency unit and a high efficiency motor will also save on electrical cost and units are designed for this application. FACT: When motors start, they draw an “inrush” of current often higher than the motor’s full load running current. This creates heat which usually dissipates over time but heat is a motors worst enemy.



We are always “Open” Reliable provides 24/7 – 365 Service

We listen to what our customers ask for, look at it from their perspective and help resolve the issue. Selling them a product or service is not always the solution to a problem but listening is.

Our Techs have a minimum of 5 years experience and are continually trained with any updated industry changes.

We have several Energy Efficient Promos available if installed between Oct 1-31st.

We are also offering free estimates on New Installs this year.

Make sure to call us and mention CILiving for a coupon on your next preventative maintenance before November 15.

1411 Interstate Dr

Champaign, IL 61822