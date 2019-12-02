Healthy Backs and Cores with Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Fitness Center is back with tips on keeping your back healthy.

Today we’re taking a look at adult fitness with a focus on healthy backs and core muscles.

Many people would like to exercise more and when they do, fail to focus on the back. And back pain is a common ailment.

When teaching a fitness class, I (Ed Wilhite, fitness instructor) help people by offering a diverse set of exercises to keep it interesting and by coaching on good form so the exercises are safe and effective. We help people by reducing back pain without medication when appropriate.

Our organization focuses on adults of all ages with specific classes aimed at seniors.

Our classes also include stretching and strengthening with healthy backs in mind. We also offer a specific class on healthy backs.

Be sure to view the video for a demonstration on exercises that improve the flexibility of the back and stretch taut muscles from too much inactivity.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd, Champaign, IL 61821