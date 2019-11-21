Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

You’ve seen the commercials.. maybe have heard seniors talking about their health insurance. Medicare Advantage enrollment is happening now through December 7th. It’s also open enrollment for others now thru December 15th.

HEALTH ALLIANCE INDIVIDUAL OPEN ENROLLMENT



JUST SO FOLKS ARE CLEAR, WHO IS INDIVIDUAL INSURANCE FOR?

• People younger than 65

• Not on Medicare

• Not covered at work

• Not covered by parents’ plan (through age 26)

• Individual and families

WHY IS HEALTH INSURANCE IMPORTANT, ESPECIALLY FOR YOUNGER PEOPLE WHO THINK THEY CAN DO WITHOUT?

• Stay healthy and active

• Tests and screenings

• Colds, minor injuries

• Prescription meds

• Manage cost in case of serious disease, major injuries

• Really about peace of mind

WHAT CAN THEY EXPECT FROM HEALTH ALLIANCE INDIVIDUAL HEALTH PLANS?

• Free Virtual Visits (including behavioral health)

• Fitness tools and discounts on services in your community

• Mobile app to navigate your coverage anytime

• Great customer service from real people right here in Illinois

• Not just us saying that

o New: A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

o J.D. Power for member satisfaction third year in a row

WHAT’S A FEATURE PEOPLE MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT BUT SHOULD WITH HEALTH ALLIANCE PLANS?

• Care Coordination

• Go-to person to answer questions

• Even have health coaches to help people make changes

• Help with chronic conditions

• You don’t have to do it alone!

HOW DO PEOPLE LEARN MORE ABOUT WHICH HEALTH ALLIANCE PLAN WILL BEST MEET THEIR NEEDS?

• Call Health Alliance at 1-877-686-1168

• Go to HealthAlliance.org

• Visit us at Health Alliance Connections, (at Carle at The Fields in southwest Champaign, across from three-story administration building)