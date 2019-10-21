Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For many artists, Halloween is the perfect excuse to let the imagination run wild. That’s why assemblage artist and photographer, Melissa Mitchell, is hosting Haunted: Art that goes bump in the night to showcase the work of 14 artists ranging from Central Illinois to Hawaii.

Expect to see spooky paintings, sculpture, photography, batik, and mixed media.

The art show takes place at ACME Elfworks ArtSpace in room 518 of the Lincoln Building in downtown Champaign, located at 44 E. Main St.

Show hours are Fridays from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11-5pm. The exhibit closes with a Day of The Dead wrap party on Nov. 2nd.