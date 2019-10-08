Harvesting the Potential of Your Soul with Kristin Hendricks

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Kristin Hendricks, Wellness Coach, Teacher, and Inspirational Speaker, is here with details on how to harvest your utmost potential.

Here’s more from Kristin:

I work as a Holistic Wellness Coach. I offer consultations, classes, special events as well as a Brick & Mortar store which offers supportive resources and products for the body, mind, and soul.

My space also provides Massage therapy and Reiki sessions by certified practitioners.

Simply You is two-fold … there is no one right path to ‘heal’ through life – only the way, and with the resources, that are right for you – and to honor living as one’s authentic self (for that is the greatest gift we can give back to the world).

My true passion is teaching and guiding others on understanding and connecting with the soul journey through life.

This retreat will focus on teachings in this area. It is important for us to have this knowledge and learn how to tap into the sacred space of our heart so that we can better navigate through life events – both big and small. It allows for expanded awareness, a broader perspective, and deeper meaning. You can learn a little more about my story and my work on my website listed below.

Event Details:

Saturday, October 12, 9:00-4:00, Middle Fork Forest Preserve, Penfield, IL

Inquiries to kristin@simplyyousupport.com or 217-727-1127

$89/person October 1-12

Lunch Choice: Grilled Chicken or Hummus/Garden Vegetable Wrap

Take a drive through the beautiful countryside to the serenity of the Middle Fork Forest Preserve and spend an inspirational day with Kristin Hendricks of Simply You! The events for the day will encompass the teaching of the 4 Cornerstones to Self Potentializing. Based on Kristin’s personal and profound life experiences, she will walk you through the cornerstones of Self-Awareness, Conscious Relating, Conscious Participation, and Allowing with wisdom, interactive discussion, and insightful activities. These guidelines will focus on the key aspects our soul utilizes as it evolves and navigates through the journey of life. Special guest and keynote presenter, Debra Joy Hart, will captivate us with her powerful message entitled The Healing Power of Humor, Laughter & Mirth. Other activities include a break for ‘Stretch & Breath’ guided by Kayla Haggart, a Delicious Boxed Lunch, Gift Give-Aways and more! It’s going to be a magical day and one you won’t want to miss!

Take this opportunity to harvest your utmost potential in the discovery of Simply You!

Simply You

122 N Sangamon Ave

PO Box 2

Gibson City, IL 60936

217-727-1127

www.simplyyousupport.com

Facebook – the address is @simplyyousupport or you can search Simply You (Gibson City)