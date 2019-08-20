Happy Days Diner serves homestyle cooking to Roberts community

Roberts, Ill. (WCIA)

A happy day at Happy Days Diner…

starts early.

And on any given morning, if you show up just minutes past 6am, you’ll see the same faces through the window.

“I just like coming up, talking and listening to the guys, eating breakfast… I like a good breakfast in the morning,” said Tim Muehlenpfort, a Happy Days regular.

For the last 10 years, Muehlenpfort has gathered here with friends before work. But before returning to the hog farm or the field, they sip coffee and joke.

Happy Days owner, Cindy Thielmann, is so used to seeing their faces every day, she says she gets worried when she sees an empty chair:

“If they don’t show up…and I mean these guys literally show up every single day… we have no problem calling a wife and saying ‘hey where’s so-and-so this morning’ because it’s not normal for some of these guys not to show up.”

Cindy and her husband Ron are going on 11 years at Happy Days. Together they cook and bake while Mindy, their only employee, waits tables. Their menu focuses on classic comfort foods such as macaroni salad, burgers, fried chicken, and more.

Happy Days is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm. They are closed on Weekends.

