Happiness Retreat with MpowEr Counseling

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
Mickensy Ellis, owner and licensed clinical professional counselor with MpowEr Counseling, is here with details on their upcoming Happiness Retreat.
Here’s more from MpowEr Counseling:
I offer mental health and addiction counseling services from a holistic, harm-reduction perspective. I teach lasting happiness and self-compassion.
I am an OIF/OND Veteran that has extensive experience working with military and Veteran populations. I was a Behavioral Health Specialist in the military and a Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor working in substance use within the VA system. I am trained in Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy. I offer a holistic, harm reduction approach to recovery as well as generalized mental health services.
SERVICES:
INDIVIDUAL THERAPY
COUPLES COUNSELING
DUI/MMJ
GROUP THERAPY
I am offering a Happiness Retreat that showcases local talent and organizations at Kennekuk County Park in Vermilion County.
Happiness Retreat on 10/12/19 from 0800-1700 for $100/person limit 20.
MpowEr Counseling, LLC
7658931790
120 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832