Halloween Treats: Poison Apple Cocktail and Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Collen Hatton is back with a few recipes perfect for your Halloween festivities!
Poison Apple Cocktail
1/3 C Apple Cider
1/3 C Cranberry Juice
2 oz Fireball
1 oz Grenadine
1/4 t edible gold glitter
ice
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then fill shaker with ice. Shake until contents are mixed and shaker is cold, about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve.
Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins
Ingredients
Pre-cooked meatballs- approximately 75
38 pretzel rods or other pretzel sticks
1 bunch of fresh parsley or cilantro
Buffalo Sauce:
1/3 cup butter
1/2 cup buffalo sauce
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
2 tbsp ranch dressing
Instructions
Put the meatballs into the slow cooker, cover and heat on high for 3 – 3 1/2 hours.
Pour the buffalo sauce (recipe below) over the meatballs and stir to coat.
To make the buffalo meatballs look like pumpkins, put them on a tray.
Break the ends off of the pretzel rods and insert them into the meatballs. Cut a small hole in the top of each meatball before inserting the pretzel, if necessary.
Finish them off with a green parsley leaf.
Buffalo Sauce:
Melt the butter and then stir in the buffalo sauce, pumpkin puree and ranch dressing.