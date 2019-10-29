Halloween Treats: Poison Apple Cocktail and Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Collen Hatton is back with a few recipes perfect for your Halloween festivities!

Poison Apple Cocktail

1/3 C Apple Cider

1/3 C Cranberry Juice

2 oz Fireball

1 oz Grenadine

1/4 t edible gold glitter

ice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then fill shaker with ice. Shake until contents are mixed and shaker is cold, about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve.

Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins

Ingredients

Pre-cooked meatballs- approximately 75

38 pretzel rods or other pretzel sticks

1 bunch of fresh parsley or cilantro

Buffalo Sauce:

1/3 cup butter

1/2 cup buffalo sauce

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

2 tbsp ranch dressing

Instructions

Put the meatballs into the slow cooker, cover and heat on high for 3 – 3 1/2 hours.

Pour the buffalo sauce (recipe below) over the meatballs and stir to coat.

To make the buffalo meatballs look like pumpkins, put them on a tray.

Break the ends off of the pretzel rods and insert them into the meatballs. Cut a small hole in the top of each meatball before inserting the pretzel, if necessary.

Finish them off with a green parsley leaf.

Buffalo Sauce:

Melt the butter and then stir in the buffalo sauce, pumpkin puree and ranch dressing.