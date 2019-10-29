Breaking News
Strike underway as teaching assistants hit the picket line

Halloween Treats: Poison Apple Cocktail and Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
CIKITCHEN_1449097891283.png

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Collen Hatton is back with a few recipes perfect for your Halloween festivities!

Poison Apple Cocktail

1/3 C Apple Cider
1/3 C Cranberry Juice
2 oz Fireball
1 oz Grenadine
1/4 t edible gold glitter
ice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, then fill shaker with ice. Shake until contents are mixed and shaker is cold, about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and serve.

Buffalo Meatball Pumpkins

Ingredients
Pre-cooked meatballs- approximately 75
38 pretzel rods or other pretzel sticks
1 bunch of fresh parsley or cilantro
Buffalo Sauce:
1/3 cup butter
1/2 cup buffalo sauce
1/4 cup pumpkin puree
2 tbsp ranch dressing
Instructions
Put the meatballs into the slow cooker, cover and heat on high for 3 – 3 1/2 hours.
Pour the buffalo sauce (recipe below) over the meatballs and stir to coat.
To make the buffalo meatballs look like pumpkins, put them on a tray.
Break the ends off of the pretzel rods and insert them into the meatballs. Cut a small hole in the top of each meatball before inserting the pretzel, if necessary.
Finish them off with a green parsley leaf.
Buffalo Sauce:
Melt the butter and then stir in the buffalo sauce, pumpkin puree and ranch dressing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER