Halloween Safety Tips from Mattex

Champaign, IL (WCIA) Halloween is around the corner! Mattex is sharing some helpful safety tips to keep your family safe while celebrating the holiday.

• A plumber’s nightmare is when pumpkin carvers throw their pumpkin seeds down the drain. DO NOT DO THAT! Instead we suggest you enjoy the seeds by seasoning them and roasting them.

• Lighting up the yards with spooky displays is a Halloween favorite for many. We urge you to be cautious as to how much you plug into an outlet or power chord. You may want to consider upgrading your electrical panels so they can safely hold more than the usual electricity needed to show off your displays.

• When you turn on that furnace for the first time this season you’ll most likely smell that ‘burnt toast’ smell! That’s an indication to call Mattex today to schedule your annual furnace maintenance.

Enjoy a pumpkin seed toasting recipe from Mattex’s Facebook page.

Mattex would like to congratulate the winner of fou-pack of Wisconsin/Illini football game tickets. The winner is Melissa Newton Storm. Please call Mattex at 355-9700 or come by the shop during business hours to pick them up.