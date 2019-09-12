Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Less than bewitched by last year’s Halloween outfits? Creating closet room for a new costume? Donate your old threads and give kids a night of happy haunting! Donation of items not required to pick up a new costume.

Drive: September 16 – October 18, any Champaign Park District facility or at any Champaign-Urbana Busey Bank location

Giveaway: Saturday, October 19, Douglass Community Center

More info: https://champaignparks.com/event/halloween-costume-drive-giveaway/2019-09-19/

Nightmare on Grove Street

October 26, 12-2pm

Douglass Park

Join us at Douglass Park from our annual Halloween party! Enjoy activities, free candy giveaway, and more!

More info: https://champaignparks.com/event/nightmare-on-grove-street-6/