Half Century of Progress Show highlights 50 years of agriculture

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

The Half Century of Progress Show is the largest vintage farm show in the U.S. Held every other year the weekend before the Decatur Farm Progress Show, Half Century of Progress allows visitors to experience what farming and agriculture was like 50 years ago.

The show features speakers, field demonstrations, parades, live music, food vendors, tractor pulls and more.

This event, located at Rantoul National Aviation Center, is August 22nd- August 25th. ciLiving caught up with Rantoul Mayor, Chuck Smith, agriculture journalist, Max Armstrong, and Half Century of Progress Show co-chair, John Fredrickson to discuss what’s in store for this weekend.

