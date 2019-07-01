Guest co-host, John Lubinski, makes Street Tacos

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –
We’re excited to welcome former director, producer, and assignment editor here at WCIA, John Lubinski, back to fill in as guest co-host for the day!
Street Tacos
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 3 cloves garlic
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1.5 lb thin sliced skirt steak
- Mix all ingredients in gallon ziplock bag. Marinate steak in refrigerator.
- Oil in pan on stovetop
- Put steak and marinade in pan to cook
- Small flour tortillas Toppings of your choice
