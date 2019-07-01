Guest co-host, John Lubinski, makes Street Tacos

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

We’re excited to welcome former director, producer, and assignment editor here at WCIA, John Lubinski, back to fill in as guest co-host for the day!

Street Tacos

  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tbsp canola oil
  • 3 cloves garlic 
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1.5 lb thin sliced skirt steak
  • Mix all ingredients in gallon ziplock bag.  Marinate steak in refrigerator.
  • Oil in pan on stovetop
  • Put steak and marinade in pan to cook
  • Small flour tortillas Toppings of your choice

