Guardians of the Pen at Effingham Public Library

Posted: May 28, 2019 01:05 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) - Rachael Kemme joins us from Effingham Public Library to share more about the teen writing group she's started called Guardians of the Pen. 

It's a fiction writing group for kids aged 10-15, led by Rachael, one of our teens. It's part of our Summer Reading Program. 


Effingham Public Library
Prepare to be a Superhero in Training and complete tasks with amazing heroes!
Friday, May 31
5 to 7 p.m.
NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FOR THIS FREE EVENT
All Ages
Kick start your Summer with some Superhero Training,
as you participate in crafts, games and more to become the best hero imaginable!
 Spiderman Obstacle Course
 Lasso of Truth Ring Toss
 Batman Bingo
 Super Hero Sucker Design
 Captain America Frisbee Toss
 Superman Photo Station
 Super Hero Costume Station
Free Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen for
the children who complete the Superhero Training Log (while supplies last).
Free Popcorn.
 

HOURS
Monday- Thursday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
CONTACT
200 N. Third St Effingham IL 62401
Phone: (217) 342-2464
Fax: (217) 342-2413
info@effinghamlibrary.org
 

