Guardians of the Pen at Effingham Public Library
Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) - Rachael Kemme joins us from Effingham Public Library to share more about the teen writing group she's started called Guardians of the Pen.
It's a fiction writing group for kids aged 10-15, led by Rachael, one of our teens. It's part of our Summer Reading Program.
Prepare to be a Superhero in Training and complete tasks with amazing heroes!
Friday, May 31
5 to 7 p.m.
NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED
FOR THIS FREE EVENT
All Ages
Kick start your Summer with some Superhero Training,
as you participate in crafts, games and more to become the best hero imaginable!
Spiderman Obstacle Course
Lasso of Truth Ring Toss
Batman Bingo
Super Hero Sucker Design
Captain America Frisbee Toss
Superman Photo Station
Super Hero Costume Station
Free Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen for
the children who complete the Superhero Training Log (while supplies last).
Free Popcorn.
HOURS
Monday- Thursday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday: CLOSED
CONTACT
200 N. Third St Effingham IL 62401
Phone: (217) 342-2464
Fax: (217) 342-2413
info@effinghamlibrary.org
