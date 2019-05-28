Guardians of the Pen at Effingham Public Library

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) - Rachael Kemme joins us from Effingham Public Library to share more about the teen writing group she's started called Guardians of the Pen.

It's a fiction writing group for kids aged 10-15, led by Rachael, one of our teens. It's part of our Summer Reading Program.



Effingham Public Library

Prepare to be a Superhero in Training and complete tasks with amazing heroes!

Friday, May 31

5 to 7 p.m.

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED

FOR THIS FREE EVENT

All Ages

Kick start your Summer with some Superhero Training,

as you participate in crafts, games and more to become the best hero imaginable!

 Spiderman Obstacle Course

 Lasso of Truth Ring Toss

 Batman Bingo

 Super Hero Sucker Design

 Captain America Frisbee Toss

 Superman Photo Station

 Super Hero Costume Station

Free Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen for

the children who complete the Superhero Training Log (while supplies last).

Free Popcorn.



