Grooming and Pet Sitting from Angel Paws

At Angel Paws Grooming and Pet Sitting, “the extras are never extra.” Bring your dog by their Champaign location, and he or she will get the works: including a bath, a trim…even a blueberry facial. Whether it’s their hair or teeth or nails, Angel Paws can take care of it all.

Licensed and with a certified vet tech on site, they offer pet sitting and 24 hour pet care, and have just started a pet food pantry–allowing needy families to provide food for their pets at no cost.

For more information, contact Angel Paws:

900 S. Mattis Ave Suite D

Champaign, IL 61822

Monday – Saturday

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

217-418-7484

You can also visit Angel Paws Grooming and Pet Sitting online.