Green Goddess Salad Dressing with guest chef, Anita Dukeman

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a recipe for a dressing that’s making a comeback!
Healthiest Fresh Herbs
What herb is healthiest? All are healthy, some are better than others for certain health conditions.
All are loaded vitamins and minerals–with vitamins A, B and C; calcium, iron, zinc.
Top 5 based on a mathematical study
- Parsley
- Cilantro
- Basil
- Spearmint
- Peppermint
This recipe for Green Goddess Dressing, loaded with nutritious herbs, has a great story.
It originated at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco in 1923—almost 100 years ago.
Green Goddess Dressing, popular in the 1970s, is making a comeback.
Panera has a great Green Goddess Cobb Salad on their current menu (Yum!)
Green Goddess Salad Dressing
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup fresh flat leaf parsley
- 1/3 cup fresh tarragon
- 1/4 cup fresh chives or green onion
- 2-3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about ½ of a large lemon)
- 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2-3 anchovy fillets (or 1/2-1 teaspoon anchovy paste)
- 1-2 clove garlic, chopped chopped
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper (or to taste)
- salt (to taste)
- freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
Instructions
- In a blender or using an hand-held immersion (stick blender, BLEND mayonnaise, yogurt, parsley, tarragon, chives/green onion, lemon juice, rice vinegar, Dijon mustard, anchovy, garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a blender until smooth.
