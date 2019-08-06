Green Goddess Salad Dressing with guest chef, Anita Dukeman

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, is back with a recipe for a dressing that’s making a comeback!

Healthiest Fresh Herbs

What herb is healthiest?  All are healthy, some are better than others for certain health conditions.

All are loaded vitamins and minerals–with vitamins A, B and C; calcium, iron, zinc.

Top 5 based on a mathematical study

  • Parsley 
  • Cilantro 
  • Basil 
  • Spearmint 
  • Peppermint 

This recipe for Green Goddess Dressing, loaded with nutritious herbs, has a great story.

It originated at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco in 1923—almost 100 years ago. 

Green Goddess Dressing, popular in the 1970s, is making a comeback.

Panera has a great Green Goddess Cobb Salad on their current menu (Yum!)

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup fresh flat leaf parsley
  • 1/3 cup fresh tarragon
  • 1/4 cup fresh chives or green onion
  • 2-3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about ½ of a large lemon)
  • 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2-3 anchovy fillets (or 1/2-1 teaspoon anchovy paste)
  • 1-2 clove garlic, chopped chopped
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper (or to taste)
  • salt (to taste)
  • freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

Instructions

  • In a blender or using an hand-held immersion (stick blender, BLEND mayonnaise, yogurt, parsley, tarragon, chives/green onion, lemon juice, rice vinegar, Dijon mustard, anchovy, garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a blender until smooth.

