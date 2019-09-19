Green and Gold Service Event at Mattoon High School

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

In 1968 Mattoon High School began a very unique cross country invitational which ran down the main street in town, Broadway Avenue. This event start out with approximately 19 teams and 5 years later grew to over 40 teams.

The best cross country teams in the state of Illinois all converged at the Mattoon Invitational to race against the states best runners. One iconic runner that participated multiple times in this event was 3 time Olympian, 2 time national champion, and current Illinois Cross Country State record holder, Craig Virgin.

This invitational lasted for several years but eventually dissolved. This year, Mattoon School District will be resurrecting this historical and iconic event and Craig Virgin will be our master of ceremonies talking with the 350 runners from 20 teams throughout our state, partaking in our homecoming parade, and conducting the awards ceremony for our Invitational runners and our community race. Our community race, The Broadway Bolt, is open to any runner who would like to run a similar course that Mr. Virgin ran during his high school career.

Mattoon High School will celebrate Homecoming week in September.

The second annual Green and Gold service event will be Sept. 20.

Other events include Green Wave Day Sept. 25 which includes a parade and race;

Futures Day, Sept. 26

Alumni Day, Sept 27.

https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Mattoon/BroadwayBolt?remMeAttempt=