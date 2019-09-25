Mattoon, Ill.

Erin Valle is checking out the acts of service that Mattoon students are doing in honor of Green and Gold Day!

Mattoon Green and Gold Day Sept. 20 will be a day of service at various locations in the Mattoon community.

Locations where Mattoon High School students signed up to help include:

–Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital. Students will help wash cars, organize gifts for patients and put together dental kits.

–The county fairgrounds. Students will help clean up certain areas.

–Riddle and Williams elementary schools. Students will present lessons on kindness and giving back to kindergarten and first grade children as well as mentor them throughout the day while joining in regularly scheduled events.

–JROTC students will visit senior centers and nursing homes in the area to visit residents who are veterans.

–A group of students will be working with Fit-2-Serve’s Generation-2-Generation program that involves inter-generational learning and will also join in assisting at the area community gardens through the same agency.

–Some MHS students will stay on campus and work on campus beautification. Other students have organized their own projects with their coaches, group sponsors, and teachers.