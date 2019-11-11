Greek Chicken Gyros with Bevier Cafe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

U of I Student Chefs, Natalie Fine and Stephanie Okumura, are here from the Bevier Cafe and sharing a great test recipe Natalie has created.

Greek Chicken Gyros



Yield: 30 each

Portion: 1 each

Ingredients:

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐MARINATED CHICKEN‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

10 lbs Chicken Breast

10.5 oz Greek Yogurt

5.0 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2.0 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4.0 oz Red Wine Vinegar

1.0 oz Bevier House Seasoning??? WHAT IS IN THE SEASONG???

10 teaspoons Ground Oregano

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐TZATZIKI‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

75.6 oz Greek Yogurt

2.4 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.98 oz Lemon Juice

0.3 oz Salt

0.75 oz Fresh Dill, Chopped

7.2 oz Garlic, Minced

6 Cucumbers  15 oz after preparation

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐GREEK SALAD‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

29.3 oz Roma Tomatoes, Diced

24.8 oz Cucumbers, Diced

4.13 oz Red Onion, Diced

0.75 oz Parsley, Chopped

0.3 oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

0.3 oz Bevier House Seasoning

Directions:

For Prep:

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐CHICKEN‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

Gather all ingredients. In a large bowl, mix all marinade ingredients (all ingredients except Chicken)

together until combined. Add Chicken Breast. Mix with hands to ensure each piece is coated evenly. Allow to marinate overnight.

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐TZATZIKI‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

Gather and measure all non‐produce ingredients (Greek Yogurt, Extra Virgin Olive

Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt). Cucumber preparation:

a. Peel, slice in half long‐ways, and remove seeds.

b. Using the food processor with the grating attachment, grate the cucumber

into a fine mesh strainer held over a 6” half pan.

c. Squeeze the grated cucumber to remove excess water. Squeeze until no

more water comes out, or until the mass is within 14‐16 oz. Chop Fresh Dill and mince Garlic (or use garlic already minced if available). Mix all tzatziki ingredients together in a

large bowl until combined. Taste to see if any extra seasonings need to be added.

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐GREEK SALAD‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

Cut all produce ingredients (Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Parsley). Gather other two ingredients (Bevier House Seasoning and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Place each ingredient in its own container. Wrap, label, and date each ingredient.

Place all of the portioned ingredients into a 4” hotel pan and place on the prep shelf.

For Day of:

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐CHICKEN‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐

Fully cook chicken on grill until it reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165º. Dice into even ½” pieces.

‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐GREEK SALAD‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐‐